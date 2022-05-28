Indore: Industrialists urge PCB to make its website and forms industry-friendly

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industrialists have urged Anirudh Mukherjee, principal secretary Pollution Department and chairman of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, that industries are still facing a lot of difficulties in the entire application process done through the website of the department. For this, the website should be made industry friendly. Also, the departmental application forms should be simplified so that even the small industrialists can easily fill the application process online without expert advice.

The industrialists put their concerns and suggestions before Mukharjee during a meeting held under the aegis of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) on Friday. On this occasion, regional officer of Pollution Control Board Shrinivas Dwivedi was also present. AIMP president, Pramod Dafaria, informed that they highlighted the problems faced by the industries.

Dafaria said that initially permission was taken by a factory management to operate the industry for a period of five years. But, if after say one year the factory wants to increase production, or capacity or add new products, they have to take new permission with new fees for five years, and the fee already paid is not adjusted. The association suggested that new permission would be given for the period remaining out of the five years. The principal secretary said that the computer software of the department would be updated.

Dafaria mentioned that in Maharashtra and Gujarat some items like plastic are put in the White category, but in Madhya Pradesh it is in the Orange category where it is difficult to get permission.

The fees for air and water pollution for industries has been reduced by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, but still the industries which have investment of less than Rs 1 crore have to pay the fee at the old rates. In this way, an industry has to deposit Rs 10,000 in place of Rs 1,600.