Indore: ​Mere 19.4% candidates clear PhD entrance test

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The much-awaited results of doctoral entrance test (DET), which was conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on April 19, were released on Thursday with the passing percentage being a mere 19.4 per cent.

Perhaps, it is the lowest passing percentage in DET till date.

A total of 4,590 candidates had appeared for the entrance exam, which was conducted after a gap of 28 months.

“Only 890 candidates could get through (including all categories),” said Prof Abhay Kumar, coordinator, PhD cell.

Nearly 300 candidates are in the exempted category. That means, nearly 1200 are eligible to appear for interviews before the research advisory committee.

Kumar said that candidates can see their marks by visiting www.davv.mponline.gov.in. All they need to do is mention their DoB and application ID to access results.

DET-2022 was conducted for filling around 1,215 seats lying vacant in 44 subjects.

Maximum vacancies, to be precise 327, are in management subject followed by commerce subject in which vacancies figure is 234.

As many as 251 candidates cleared the exam in management subject followed by 89 candidates in commerce. As the number of seats is more than the figure of candidates clearing the exams (excluding the exempted lot), the chances are that all successful candidates will get berth in management and commerce subject.

Similarly, 13 candidates cleared exam in Economics subject, 12 candidates in Education, 32 candidates in English subject, 43 candidates in Hindi subject, 31 in Political Science, 38 candidates in Sociology, 29 candidates in Computer Science and 61 candidates in History.