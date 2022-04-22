Hatpipliya: SAARC Countries Award conferred on Arun Goyal

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Noted Kabir singer Arun Goyal, hailing from Malwa, has recently been awarded the prestigious South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Award, 2022, at the SAARC Summit, 2022, in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. Earlier, too, the National Prerna Award and Indo-Bangla International Friendship Award had been conferred on him.

The Cultural Summit, 2022, was held at the Nepal Tourism Board auditorium, Kathmandu, and attended by delegates from the eight SAARC countries—Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The event was organised and directed by Rajiv Pal of the World Book of Star Records.

The cultural summit was attended by former Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal Sujata Koirala, national president of the Nationalist People’s Party Indra Bahadur Thapa, a veteran member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and head of Alternative Medicine Practitioners of India, Dinesh Upadhyaya, and others.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:50 AM IST