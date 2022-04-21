Bhopal: Amit Shah to inaugurate 48th All India Police Science Congress tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) in state capital Bhopal on Friday.

Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) Director Anupama Nilekar made the above announcement while talking to the media, here on Thursday.

The BPR&D organises the AIPSC every year. The main objective of this event is to provide a common platform to various police forces, units, social scientists, forensic experts and other stakeholders to deliberate on selected themes of topical interest to the Indian Police.

The director further added that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra and other dignitaries would also participate in the inauguration program.

This conference also provides an opportunity to learn from one another by understanding the best practices being followed in respective states, union territories and organisations, she informed.

The resolutions adopted in the AIPSC provide a road map for all the police forces of the country. The All India Police Science Congress was first organised in the year 1960 in Patna, Bihar. Since then, the conference has been organised.

This is the first time when the AIPSC will be attended by the police forces, units, social scientists, forensic experts and other stakeholders along with the officers of the Department of Correctional Administration (jail department), she added.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:07 PM IST