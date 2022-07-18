Harsud: Under-constructed road and unclean drainage cause inconvenience at Mahaveer Colony

Harsud (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Mahaveer Colony are facing major problems due to the under-constructed road and unclean drainage. Reportedly, piles of sand and ballast have been continuously accumulating on the road for the past one month making commuting difficult.

Notably, Mahaveer Colony is located in Chhanera-New Harsud’s Ward no 8. At the same time, big drainage of the area is yet to be cleaned by the government on the arrival of monsoon. As a consequence, a lot of garbage and debris have gathered at the place generating foul smell in the area.

According to residents, it's been one month and no signs of improvement could be seen in the area. They added that either road accidents will take someone's life or there will be a disease outbreak from dirty drainage.

Further, regarding cleaning the drain, sanitation inspector Anurag Yadav said that the big drain of Mahaveer Colony would be cleaned soon. On the other hand, chief municipal officer Milind Patel assured residents that he will shortly issue a letter to the contractor to start construction of the road.