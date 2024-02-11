Harda Firecracker Factory Blast: Eight Victims Discharged From MY Hospital, Three Recovering Post-Surgery

MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eight of the eleven victims of Harda firecracker factory blasts, who were undergoing treatment in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Meanwhile, three of the patients are recovering post-surgery in the hospital. According to doctors, 40-year-old Rama Bai, 50-year-old Basanti Bai, and another patient were operated to fix their broken bones. “One patient had a broken left leg while other two have injuries in the leg and ribs. A team of doctors have fixed their bone and they are recovering,” Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said.

He added that those admitted to MY Hospital were suffering from injuries and trauma and none of them had burn injuries. “Condition of all the patients is stable. We will decide their discharge on the basis of improvement in their health,” Dr Thakur said.

Eight patients including Komal (22), Meena (35), Bharat (75), Mukesh (27) Rama (40), Ayushi (18), and Sangeeta (32) have been discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, victims continued to recall their ordeal with the doctors and staff of the hospital and said the factory was located in a dense area and victims’ houses were attached to the factory’s wall.