Harda Firecracker Factory Blast: Docs Fix Broken Leg Of One Victim

MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One of the nine victims of Harda firecracker factory blasts, who are undergoing treatment in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, was operated upon by the doctors to fix her broken leg on Wednesday.

According to the doctors, 40-year-old Rama Bai was operated to fix her broken leg. “The Bone of her left leg was broken and it had come out of the skin. A team of doctors has fixed the bone after a surgery on Wednesday,” Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said.

He added that all the patients are under observation. “Those admitted to MY Hospital were suffering from injuries and trauma but none of them had burn injuries. The condition of all the patients is stable. We will decide their discharge on the basis of improvement in their health,” Dr Thakur said.

Nine injured including Basant iBai (50), Deepa Bai (50), Komal (22), Meena (35), Bharat (75), Mukesh (27) Rama (40), Ayushi (18), and Sangeeta (32) are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The victims continued to share their ordeal with the doctors and staff of the hospital and said, “They were working in their homes and doing their usual work. Everything was destroyed in seconds and what was left was dead bodies and rubble. We don’t know the intensity of the incident but we haven’t seen any such tragedy ever.”

The factory was located in a dense area and victims’ houses were attached to the factory’s wall.