 'Half Of India Is Occupied By Waqf Board', Says Usha Thakur At A Press Conference
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:55 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The four-time BJP MLA and fire-brand leader, Usha Thakur has once again stoked a controversy alleging that ‘half of India is occupied by the Waqf Board’ and urged patriots to take a stand on the issue. Thakur’s comments come in light of discussions in Parliament concerning the Waqf Board.

Speaking to media persons at Indore Collectorate, Thakur said that the Waqf Board operates under laws where ‘there is no appeal and no argument,’ claiming that it can seize land without legal processes and declare it as its own. Thakur expressed concerns that these claims often happen without proper documentation or evidence, leading to disputes over property ownership.

article-image

‘All patriots should stand firmly on this issue,’ Thakur said, reiterating that India is a country governed by the Constitution, which she described as ‘our soul.’ She added that no action should be allowed against constitutional principles, stressing that only those with proper certification under Indian law should have rights to property.

The former minister’s statements have caused a stir in the political landscape, raising tensions around the sensitive issue of land claims and religious bodies. Thakur called for stricter adherence to the Constitution by every citizen and institution and demanded that any unreasonable claims be dismissed.

