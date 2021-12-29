Gwalior: Ph.D. scholars among 11,000 apply for 15 government peons' posts

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 11,000 youths including highly qualified have applied for the 15 vacant posts of government peons in Gwalior district court.

The district court administration has published an advertisement for the recruitment of 15 posts in the court. The positions include 5 posts for driver, 5 for watchman, 2 for gardener, 1 for sweeper and 2 for peon.

The minimum qualification for peon and gardener is class 8th pass and for driver and watchman was to have class 10th pass.

But most of the applicants were highly qualified. Graduate, post graduate, engineers, PhD scholars and candidates preparing for Civil Judge applied for the post.

Large number of applicants gathered for the interview outside the court premises. Students who formed queue for the interview said that they were not able to continue their studies as the unemployment rate increased much higher. For the time being, they were putting their all efforts to get government jobs worth Rs 5000 or Rs 10000 so that they can earn livelihood, students added.

According to reports, a total of 32,57,136 people have been registered as unemployed in the employment offices across the state.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Chief Minister propose CBI probe into Nemawar murder case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:54 PM IST