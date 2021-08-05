Gwalior: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces compensation for cattle loss amid the flood-fury

Addressing the media, CM announced scores of compensation for the flood-affected people. "If anyone has lost his house in this flood havoc, the government announces compensation of Rs 1,20,000 to the victim family, Rs 30,000 for cow or buffallo, Rs 10,000 for small cattle, Rs 7,000 for goat and Rs 60,000 for chicken," announced the CM.

Apart from this, CM Shivraj talked about giving assistance on the basis of survey of crop damage. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited about a dozen villages of Bhitarwar.

Torrential rain has created havoc in Madhya Pradesh as a result of which the lives of thousands of people are in danger. The army has been called in to help in relief and rescue operations. Helicopters have been pressed into service to evacuate people.

The worst affected is the Gwalior-Chambal region of the state. Here rivers are overflowing due to heavy rain in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Guna, Bhind and Morena districts. A total of 1,225 villages have been affected here. So far, about 9,500 people have been evacuated, but still a large number of people are stranded in several villages and homes. Teams of SDRF, NDRF, Army and BSF are engaged in evacuating the affected people. Helicopters have also been pressed into service.