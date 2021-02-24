Guna: Ways to tide over corona discussed at crisis management group meeting

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of district crisis management group was conducted here on Tuesday. Presiding over the meeting, district collector Kumar Purushottam said Covid cases are on a rise in the country.

“Keeping in view the public health, it is necessary to take precautions,” he added. He asked group members to give suggestions and take decisions collectively.

The group members expressed concern over carelessness observed by residents with regard to Covid-19. The group took a unanimous decision to spot fine residents who move without masks in public areas and vehicles.

He said an intensive campaign for checking vehicles is underway in the district. “Under the drive, we will also check whether travellers are wearing masks. If passengers are found sans masks, then vehicle owner will be considered guilty along with person concerned,” he added.

A power point presentation was made based on studies done by on traffic arrangements in Guna. Purushottam said local civic body will receive two cranes for vehicle lifting by month end.

Keeping in mind the Swachhta Survekshan 2021, he said locals will be able to complain about lack of cleanliness on WhatsApp number 916261193526, which will be resolved immediately.