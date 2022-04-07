Guna: Scared of failing in Class 10, boy kills father in Guna, tries to frame neighbour

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy killed his father, in Guna district over fears that he would fail the Class 10 exam and his father would thrash him for failing the exam, the police said. After the murder, the boy tried to frame a neighbour who was not on good terms with his family, the police added.

Dulichand Ahirwar was axed to death on April 3, while he was sleeping in a room, police officer Rajiv Mishra said, adding his son in a complaint said he saw their neighbour, Virendra Ahirwar, and another person fleeing the spot.

Virendra was arrested and interrogated, but the case turned out to be doubtful after a forensic investigation, the officer said. The police then interrogated the victim's minor son, who broke down and narrated everything, the police officer said.

The police said the boy told them that his father used to scold him for not studying and had threatened to throw him out of the house if he failed in Class 10 exam. The boy had not studied and prepared for the final exams and fearing failure he decided to kill his father. The boy told the police that he planned to frame his neighbour, who was not on good terms with his family over the construction of a drain.

The boy has been detained and will be taken to a court, from where he will be sent to a juvenile home.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:30 PM IST