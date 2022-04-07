Bhopal: People are paying cost of voting for BJP, says Congress spokesperson Ragni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Ragni Nayak has said that people are paying the cost of voting for BJP. They are crushing under the double engine government.

She made the above remark in a press conference held at PCC office in Bhopal on Thursday. She said that Congress leaders were trying to raise the issue of inflation and fuel price rise through the press conference.

“The Government of India is continuously increasing the fuel price and the Madhya Pradesh government is not providing any relief from the tax exemptions,” she said.

She also compared the price rise situation from pre election period to post election period. She claimed that the inflation did not rise when the elections were going on. But as soon as the elections were over, the government started increasing the fuel prices every day.

“In the current year, the people of the country will be going to pay about Rs 28,000 crore for buying petrol and about Rs 72700 crore for purchasing diesel. This is the relief model of the government of India of post covid rehabilitation”, she claimed.

The government has increased the cost of 800 essential drugs to more than 11 per cent. Now the people are not financially stable enough to purchase their essential medicines as they had lost their livelihood in the corona pandemic. The government has given one more set back to them, She said.

“The GoI always talks about the welfare of the farmers, but the reality is that the government is going to earn Rs 36,000 crore only while selling the DAP fertilizer”, she claimed.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:52 PM IST