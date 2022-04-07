Bhopal: Committee formed to chalk out action plan to address consumers’ grievances

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A committee has been constituted by the state government to prepare an action plan to supply quality electricity to power consumers and issue electricity bills on the basis of meter reading and actual power consumption only inter alia, as per official information.

The other issues the government wishes to address through the action plan are how to reduce line tripping, reduce transformer failure rate and increase consumer satisfaction.

The chairman of the committee will be the managing director, MP Power Management Company Limited, Bhopal. The Secretary will be the chief general manager (HR & Administration), MP Management Company Limited, Jabalpur. The committee will complete all the proceedings and submit its report in two months.

Besides several officials of three power distribution companies in the state, officials from private companies involved in power generation and renewable energy and other experts in the field will be members in the committee.

As per official information, the committee would submit recommendations to the Energy Department to provide quality electricity for 24 hours to all non-agricultural consumers and for 10 hours to agricultural consumers, after studying all the above mentioned aspects.

Notably, consumers across the state have been complaining for a long time about inflated power bills, meter readers not doing their job honestly, low quality of power supply, malfunctioning of transfers and power tripping etc.

