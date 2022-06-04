Guna: Rally conducted to create awareness against single-use plastic

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A mass awareness rally to create awareness against the use of single-use plastic was organised here on Friday by Municipal Council Guna along with NCC cadets.

Chief municipal officer Tej Singh Yadav along with executive engineer BR Gupta flagged off the rally from the Municipal Council office located on Hanuman square. Participants of the rally highlighted the reasons to avoid single-use plastic, and suggested sustainable alternatives instead of single-use plastic since this plastic is hazardous to health and also causes environmental degradation.

The participants of the rally aim to spread awareness about hygiene and also took a pledge to create awareness against single-use plastic and urged people to maintain proper sanitation in their areas.

In addition to that, participants distributed cloth bags and awareness pamphlets to local shopkeepers and vendors and informed them of the harmful consequences of using plastic. The volunteers spread the message of "Say No to Plastic” and its harmful effects on all the ecosystems.

During this rally, chief municipal officer Tej Singh Yadav, executive engineer RB Gupta, health officer BV Gupta, engineer Nitin Chandel, sanitation supervisor Shakeel Khan, NCC group, HMS team and other students were also present.

Read Also Khachrod: MLA Gurjar demands direct train from Indore to Palitana