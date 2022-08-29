Guna: Photocopy costs hiked amid GST rise on printers

Members of photocopy union holding meeting |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of a 28 per cent hike in taxes on printing paper, ink, printer, the members of photocopy union on Sunday held a meeting here at Satsang Bhawan located at Hanuman Square.

During the meeting, it was stated that the hike in photocopy and printing rates amounts to paper, toner, ink, and electricity prices after implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Union patron RS Gupta and president Dinesh Dhakad jointly informed that it has been decided to charge Rs 2 for A4 size photocopy, Rs 3 for A3 size photocopy and Rs 3 for legal size photocopy.

The rise in cost of raw materials is one of the reasons for increasing rates of photocopy. A large number of photocopy shop owners including Manoj Sharma, Rakesh Sharma, Amar Singh besides online traders were also present in the meeting.

