Scindia reviews relief work in flood-hit areas of Guna

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 08:59 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, Union Civil Aviation minister, has come into fray to deal with the disaster situation created by heavy rains in the area a few days back. Scindia on Monday paid a visit to the flood-affected Rasid Colony and interacted with local people and assured them to provide full financial assistance to flood-hit-victims.

He also said that the government is working towards providing relief and support to all the people affected in this flood. Panchayat and Rural Development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, MP KP Singh Yadav, minister of water resources and fisheries department Tulsi Silavat are also part of the relief work in order to mitigate the sufferings of the people affected by flood in the area.

Earlier, he also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri and Guna districts and distributed relief material to the affected families. The relief work will be implemented in four stages. In the first part, relief materials will be distributed among stranded people. During the second phase, compensation will be provided to farmers who faced unprecedented crop losses in the wake of heavy rain and floods. During the third phase, priority would be given to restoration of sanitation, drinking water and electricity supply. Necessary steps would be taken in the fourth phase to avert flood-like-situations in the future.

Later, he also took part in a meeting at the helipad with senior officials of the district and reviewed measures that have been taken to deal with floods by the administration. He said that he himself is keeping an eye on the situation but officials should reach out to the affected areas and help people.

