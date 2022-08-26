e-Paper Get App

Guna: Juvenile sentenced to life imprisonment for triple murder

Assistant media cell in-charge Mayank Bhardwaj informed that the court found the juvenile guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for murdering Hemant Meena, LokeshLodhi and RitikLodha and burning the bodies by pouring petrol in a bid to hide evidence.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Jail/ Representational Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The court of second additional session judge Varsha Sharma sentenced an accused of triple murder to life imprisonment.

Assistant media cell in-charge Mayank Bhardwaj informed that the court found the juvenile guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for murdering Hemant Meena, LokeshLodhi and RitikLodha and burning the bodies by pouring petrol in a bid to hide evidence.

While passing the judgement, the Juvenile Board Court mentioned that keeping the nature of the crime in mind, not the age of the accused, the said sentence has been passed. Along with this, the kin of the three deceased have been awarded Rs 1 lakh each as compensation and asked to make an FD of the amount.

Read Also
Some BJP councillors give a miss to Guna civic chief oath ceremony
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreGuna: Juvenile sentenced to life imprisonment for triple murder

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Traffic gets to normal pace due to upcoming Ganpati festival

Mumbai: Traffic gets to normal pace due to upcoming Ganpati festival

Maharashtra Govt announces hefty hike in cash awards for winners in Commonwealth Games

Maharashtra Govt announces hefty hike in cash awards for winners in Commonwealth Games

Bombay HC calls for report from independent agency to 'arrive at a just decision'

Bombay HC calls for report from independent agency to 'arrive at a just decision'

NCB siezes drug parcel in courier, arrests peddler

NCB siezes drug parcel in courier, arrests peddler

Team of 8 involved in heist to rob Vikhroli-based businessman, 4 held, rest on the run

Team of 8 involved in heist to rob Vikhroli-based businessman, 4 held, rest on the run