Guna: Juvenile sentenced to life imprisonment for triple murder

Jail/ Representational Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The court of second additional session judge Varsha Sharma sentenced an accused of triple murder to life imprisonment.

Assistant media cell in-charge Mayank Bhardwaj informed that the court found the juvenile guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for murdering Hemant Meena, LokeshLodhi and RitikLodha and burning the bodies by pouring petrol in a bid to hide evidence.

While passing the judgement, the Juvenile Board Court mentioned that keeping the nature of the crime in mind, not the age of the accused, the said sentence has been passed. Along with this, the kin of the three deceased have been awarded Rs 1 lakh each as compensation and asked to make an FD of the amount.

Read Also Some BJP councillors give a miss to Guna civic chief oath ceremony