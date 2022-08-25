Some BJP councillors give a miss to Guna civic chief oath ceremony

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of Guna Municipality concluded amid chaos at the municipal premises here on Wednesday.

Congress councillors boycotted the programme by coming down from the stage while some BJP councillors opposed to the president-elect Savita Arvind Gupta did not attend the programme.

Gupta took an oath to serve the city and promised to work for its betterment. Later, a celebratory procession was also taken out from the main roads of the city including old GallaMandi. During this, the idols of lord Shiva and Ganesh were carried by the elected president's son.