Guna: In-charge min Pradyuman Singh Tomar conducts surprise inspection of collectorate

Pradyuman Singh Tomar conducted a surprise inspection of various departments situated at the district collector office in Guna. | FP NEWS SERVICE

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): State Energy Department and Guna district in-charge minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar holds a meeting with collector in-charge Aditya Singh, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shrivastava, district panchayat chief executive officer Vivek Raghuvanshi, superintendent engineer electricity distribution company and other departmental officers here after conducting a surprise inspection of various departments situated at the district collector office here in Guna.

He directed to prepare a proposal for compensation after surveying the damage to crops and houses and cattle caused by excessive rains.

He directed the food officer to direct himself and his junior supply officers to inspect the fair price shops continuously. I should not receive any complaint regarding fewer food grains or non-receipt of food grains by any consumer.

First of all, he took information from the clerk of the food department, Arti Singh, about the complaints and the process of their redressal, as well as inquired in detail about the pending complaints.

The clerk said that two complaints were received in the office, which have been resolved. In one case, FIR has been registered against Manoj, the salesman of fair price shop Jhagar, while in another case also FIR has been lodged.

After that, the minister also made a surprise inspection of the District Coordinator Tribal Welfare Department.

Received detailed information about the schemes run under the department from the field coordinator Akhilesh Gupta. Regarding the quality of food provided to the students in the hostel, it was said that first the officers of the department should inspect all the hostels and report the quality of the food to me, after which I would also visit those hostels and inspect the quality of the food.

Apart from this, minister Tomar also inquired about the investigation done earlier in Eklavya Vidyalaya. After that, minister Tomar did the plantation work on the Collectorate premises.