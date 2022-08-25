e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Applications invited for Environmental Management PG Course

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
Pic Representation | FPJ

OUR STAFF REPORTER

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

EPCO's Institute of Environmental Studies has invited applications for the Post Graduate Diploma in Environment Management (PGDEM) for the academic session 2022-23.

Applications will be accepted till September 5 for the one year course in distance mode. Candidates may visit www.epco.mp.gov.in for submission of online application and detailed syllabus details.

Candidates must be less than 45 years of age as on December 31, 2022 for the course. General category candidates must have passed graduation with 55% marks and reserved category candidates with 50% marks. Rs 1,000 have to be deposited along with the application form.

The course fee for general category candidates is Rs 27, 500 and for reserved category is Rs 16, 500.

article-image

