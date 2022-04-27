Guna: Nodal officer suspended over unauthorised absence from procurement centre

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A nodal officer has been recently suspended with immediate effect for his unauthorised absence from duty during wheat procurement inspection work here at Krishi Upaj Mandi in Penchi village in Guna district.

As many as 56 procurement centres each with a nodal officer have been set up across the district for the procurement of wheat crop for the year 2022-23. A rural agriculture extension officer KG Sharma was appointed as a nodal officer here at Krishi Upaj Mandi in Penchi village under Chanchoda Tehsil.

During an inspection of the grain market, Sharma was found absent from his duty and suspended with immediate effect under rule-9 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Control of Classification and Appeal) Rules, 1966, issued by district Collector Frank Noble. As per provisions, he would be eligible for subsistence allowance, during the suspension period.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:18 PM IST