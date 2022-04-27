Indore: DAVV fixes maximum limit of PhD theses to 400 pages

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students pursuing doctoral degree courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) will not be able to write their theses in more than 400 pages.

In order to check the practice of lengthy theses writing, the executive council of DAVV has fixed the page count.

EC member Mangal Mishra said that the university’s apex body has also made it mandatory for the students to write on both sides of the page. Generally, the candidates write their theses on one side of the page. They keep turning the side of the blank.

But now they will have to write on both sides of the pages.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:24 PM IST