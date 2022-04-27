Indore: 'Interpersonal communication most important for personal success'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Swatantra, a management faculty at IIMI, has said that interpersonal communication is one of the most important ingredients of personal and professional success. A better understanding of our communication style and tweaking it as per audience expectations helps us in bridging this gap.

She said it while addressing a session organised by Indore Management Association. The subject of the session was ‘Communication for Interpersonal Success’.

Swatantra is an associate professor in the Communication Area at Indian Institute of Management, Indore. During the last 20 years of her active teaching career, she has been teaching courses related to oral, written, persuasive and nonverbal communication. Her sessions are rooted in researched theories and drenched with practical examples.

She started addressing the gathering with the thought of Elizabeth Bourgeret-Communication is the lifeline of any relationship. Without it, the relationship will starve to its death. She said communication is the process of managing messages for the purpose of creating meaning.

In general, communication gap occurs because of our natural tendencies of judging ‘ourselves by our intentions and others by their behaviour.’

She said communication in interpersonal success intends to provide a broad overview about the amazing role of communication in your organisational success.

This session provided a few practical tips to create a desired impact on the audience and explained why feedback is necessary and how it helps in communication.

Apart from it, the session helped in sharpening the observations and building one 's vocabulary of nonverbal understanding.

She added that learnings will be contextualised to hone up everyone’s skills as a speaker as well as a listener.

In this session participants learned about an enhanced level of self-awareness. Understanding and skills to modify their messages as required. Greater capability to change their habits. Ability to gauge not-so-clearly-uttered layers of messages of the other speaker. A few tips on impression management

She discussed about the different gestures, facial expressions, pointing fingers, hand movement body language.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:02 AM IST