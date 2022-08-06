Guna MP moves private bill in Lok Sabha for abrogation of Places of Worship Act

Guna MP Dr K P Yadav |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna-Shivpuri parliamentary constituency MP Dr K P Yadav has demanded the abrogation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 through a private bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Addressing the demand he said, the government should abolish this act just like it did with Article 370 on August 5, 2019. He added that this act was imposed by the Congress government which says that a mosque, temple, church, or any place of public worship in existence on August 15, 1947, will retain the same religious character that it had on that day, irrespective of its history, and cannot be changed by the courts or the government.

He added that due to this act, Hindus are not able to worship at the centres of their original faith which were destroyed by barbaric invaders by erecting their own construction in the medieval period of Indian history. He requested the government to repeal this act so that the faith centres of the Hindus can regain their lost glory by converting them into their original form.

Also, by explaining the outcomes of abolishing this act he informed the session about several disputes which could be resolved in the country creating an atmosphere of harmony in the country.