Guna: BJP Mandal gears up for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, a meeting was organised here at the BJP office in Guna on Thursday in wake of “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign a nationwide campaign to encourage people to hoist the national flag at their homes.

BJP district organization in-charge Sanjeev Kankar and district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar were prominently present in the meeting. District in-charge and co-in-charge have been deployed who oversees all efforts under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav across 17 Mandals of the district, and have approved the program of “Har Ghar Tiranga”, which envisages inspiring citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, along with that 3 member committee has been formed across mandals.

During the meeting, the district in-charge Kankar imparted received instructions from the state government to local leaders. Taking the lead in launching ‘Har Ghar Tirangan’ campaign, District president Sikarwar told that the party has set an ambitious target of reaching about 25 thousand homes, where the families would be encouraged to hoist the tricolour to celebrate the completion of 75 years of Independence.

A mega bike rally will be taken out originating from headquarters to pay tribute to the nation’s freedom fighters as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on August 13. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag. In order to make this campaign successful, rallies are being organised at different places across the district.