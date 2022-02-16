Guna: LPG cylinder black-marketeer detained for six months

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): As per Collector Frank Nobleís order, accused Tejnarayan Phoolmali, 38, of Raghogarh was detained for six months.

District supply officer had submitted a report highlighting free movement of the accused, which was against the maintenance of public order in the district. Thereafter, detention orders were issued under the rights conferred by the Collector under sections 3/1 and 3(2) of the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980. The officials concerned have been directed to shift the accused to Gwalior Central Jail with immediate effect.

Phoolmali was engaged in black-marketing of domestic gas cylinders and selling them to hotel operators at higher rates. Police seized 23 gas cylinders worth Rs 55,453 along with 276 empty cylinders worth Rs 4,00,200 during the investigation.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:07 PM IST