Bhopal: Quiz at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya from February 25

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) will organise an online quiz, Know Your Museum-3 under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

It will begin from 10 am on February 25 and will continue till 10 am on February 26. The contest has been developed by the museum focusing on its open air exhibitions presented in online exhibition series.

There are 75 video presentations of different exhibitions in this series, which are available on museum’s website, Facebook and YouTube pages. The questions of this quiz will be based on 7 videos made on traditional technology open air exhibition. Participants have been advised to see videos before attempting the quiz.

Winners will be given first prize of Rs 2,000, second prize of Rs 1,500 and third prize of Rs 1,000 along with certificates. Besides, free annual membership of Friends of IGRMS worth Rs 2,000 will be provided to the winners. For further information, interested participants can visit website of the museum - http://igrms.gov.in.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 07:17 PM IST