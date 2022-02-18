Guna: Government land worth Rs 7.50 cr freed of encroachment in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A municipal corporation team under the guidance of sub-divisional officer Virendra Singh Baghel along with the tehsildar, revenue inspector and the patwari on Thursday removed an encroachment from a government land worth approximately Rs 7.50 crore. This is the latest anti-encroachment action taken under the directions of collector Frank Noble and superintendent of police Rajeev Kumar Mishra as the administrative team has been maintaining an active vigil against encroachers across the district.

Tehsildar Siddharth Bhushan Sharma said that the accused Kailash Rajak had illegally acquired the land survey number 17/2 in front of Hotel Prem Green at Jaganpur village. He had built a house on 3,000 square feet out of the total land of 1,000 hectare and had fenced the remaining land. Sharma further said that that the encroachment has been removed and a sign board indicating that this is a government land has been placed there. The drive against encroachers will continue in compliance with the direction of the collector, he added.

10 hectares of land declared government land as owner violates land use conditions

Alot: The district administration has declared a piece of land measuring more than 10 hectares worth crores of rupees as government land on Friday. The land might probably be used for the establishment of a bus stand in public interest. Collector Purushottam Kumar issued the order to declare the land as government land as the stipulated conditions were violated. Earlier, the land was allotted for the operation of a ginning factory. The order has been issued due to the violation of conditions related to the land by the concerned owner and for amending the land use without permission. Land survey number 521, 522, 523, 524, 525, 526, 527, 528 and 562 has been declared as government land under Section 182 of MP Land Revenue Code, 1959.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:24 PM IST