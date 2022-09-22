Guna: Girls spotted cleaning toilets of government school in state minister's assembly constituency

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A few female students were spotted cleaning toilets of a government school in Chakdeopur village, Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, the village falls in Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia's constituency Bamori. The photographs of the girls while cleaning the toilets has gone viral on social media.

In the viral photographs, the girls were seen holding broom, bucket and mug in their hands. They were cleaning the toilets of the primary school of the village. According to reports, the girls in the photograph are students of class 5th and class 6th.

The principal of the school Indira Raghuvanshi said that she went to attend a meeting in Guna at the time of the incident and she was investigating the matter.

On the other hand, the collector, Frank Nobal A said that the matter came to his notice and he was looking into it. Such behaviour with the student would not be tolerated. Strict action would be taken against the officials concerned.