Guna: 95-yr-old woman gets back encroached land 

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman has got her land back from the possession of encroachers at Binkhyai village in Guna with the help of the police and revenue department officials. According to the information, 95-year-old Premlata Sharma, wife of late ex-army man Veva Narayan Sharma owns a farming land with number 117/1/9 at the said village. It was illegally occupied by Chandan Singh son of Nathuram Lodha a resident of village Purposhar and Virendra Singh son of Mehrwan Singh a resident of Binkhyai village.

Police along with Premlata's son and a team of Revenue Department reached the spot and forced the occupants to vacate the land. After which, officials visited the residence of Premlata and handed over the land's papers and possession receipt to her. Notably, the woman was not in a position to go to the spot due to deteriorating health.

The said investigation was completed by tehsildar Siddharth Bhushan Sharma, revenue inspector G L Bharti, patwari Pramod Sharma, police force, and others.

Read Also Guna: Collector warns against inflating prices of agrochemical nutrients