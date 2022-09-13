e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreGuna: 95-yr-old woman gets back encroached land 

Guna: 95-yr-old woman gets back encroached land 

The land was illegally occupied by Chandan Singh son of Nathuram Lodha a resident of village Purposhar and Virendra Singh son of Mehrwan Singh a resident of Binkhyai village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 09:39 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman has got her land back from the possession of encroachers at Binkhyai village in Guna with the help of the police and revenue department officials. According to the information, 95-year-old Premlata Sharma, wife of late ex-army man Veva Narayan Sharma owns a farming land with number 117/1/9  at the said village. It was illegally occupied by Chandan Singh son of Nathuram Lodha a resident of village Purposhar and  Virendra Singh son of Mehrwan Singh a resident of Binkhyai village.

Police along with Premlata's son and a team of Revenue Department reached the spot and forced the occupants to vacate the land. After which, officials visited the residence of Premlata and handed over the land's papers and possession receipt to her. Notably, the woman was not in a position to go to the spot due to deteriorating health.

The said investigation was completed by tehsildar Siddharth Bhushan Sharma, revenue inspector G L Bharti, patwari Pramod Sharma, police force, and others.

Read Also
Guna: Collector warns against inflating prices of agrochemical nutrients
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sardarpur: Three posing as crime branch cops loot truck, held later

Sardarpur: Three posing as crime branch cops loot truck, held later

Sailana: BJP holds meeting ahead of local body polls

Sailana: BJP holds meeting ahead of local body polls

Neemuch: Need to bring back football's glory, says Anil Chaurasia

Neemuch: Need to bring back football's glory, says Anil Chaurasia

Malhargarh: Farmers claim being offered Rs 20-25 a quintal for garlic  

Malhargarh: Farmers claim being offered Rs 20-25 a quintal for garlic  

Jaora: Construction of Piploda college building approved 

Jaora: Construction of Piploda college building approved 