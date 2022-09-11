Guna: Collector warns against inflating prices of agrochemical nutrients

Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Frank Noble A. chaired a review meeting of the district agricultural inputs committee at the district collectorate auditorium on Sunday.

During this, the collector instructed concerned officials for proper distribution of subsidised fertilisers to local farmers. He warned traders against selling chemical nutrients to farmers at an inflated price in relation to the price mandated by the government and warned that those who do so will lose their licence besides facing legal action under the Essential Commodities Act.

He also directed the deputy agriculture director to prepare a daily report regarding availability of subsidised fertiliser including urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) to deputy agriculture director in order to ensure the availability of fertilisers, bring uniformity in fertiliser supply and to control unhealthy competition among traders.

He also directed the concerned SDM (revenue) to schedule distribution of subsidised fertiliser from 8 am to 5 pm in order to avert overcrowding at double lock centres. During the meeting, the collector also reviewed necessary arrangements such as sun-shade and potable water at the fertiliser distribution centre.

The meeting was attended by joint collector Sonam Jain, sub-divisional officer Virender Singh, deputy commissioner cooperative Mukesh Jain, chief executive officer, District Co-operative Central Bank SK Shukla, assistant director agriculture Rajveer Singh Tomar, tehsildar Siddharth Bhushan Sharma and other concerned officers.

