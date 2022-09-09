Guna: Chachoda Municipal Council president sworn in

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The newly elected president of Chachoda, Binaganj Municipal Council SunitaNatani was sworn in at Shri Ramanand Sant Ashram, Binaganj on Wednesday. Along with her, elected vice-president and councillors were also administered the oath by the sub-divisional magistrate Virendra Singh in the presence of chief guest Pradum Singh Tomar, MP Power Minister and Guna district incharge.

Before the swearing in, the programme was started with Kanya-Poojan and the lighting of lamps in front of Goddess Saraswati by the Municipal Council minister-in-charge Tomar. According to information, folk dance presented by dozens of artists from Jhabua was the centre of attraction during the programme.

Addressing the programme, chief guest Tomar assured the residents of the development of the city in the presence of the new municipal council. On this occasion, Rajgarh MP Rodmal Nagar, Guna MLA GopilalJatav, district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar, former MLA MamtaMeena, former IPS Raghuveer Singh Meena, and others were also present. After the completion of the oath ceremony, a celebratory procession was also taken out in the city to commemorate the occasion.

