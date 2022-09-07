Guna: Over 1 lakh precautionary doses given in one day

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, free precautionary doses at all Covid vaccination centres for people aged 18 years and 59 years are being provided across the country.

BJP district vaccination in-charge Vikas Jain Nakhrali told that the campaign to administer the free precautionary (booster) doses was launched across the district on Wednesday to encourage citizens to get vaccinated and ensure protection against Covid-19.

With a target of 40,000 doses, 200 vaccination centres have been set up. Senior citizens were given the third dose at Apna Old age home in presence of Nakhrali and district immunisation officer Sudarshan Kushwaha. Apart from precaution doses, the first and second doses of COVID vaccines were also administered to people who had not received them.

Vaccination centres at Red Cross Bhawan, Old Balaji, Kent, Kushmoda Hospital, Sanjeevani Clinic, Bajranggarh Road, Guna Railway Station, Nanakhedi Galla Mandi, Jazzi Bus Stand and Rotary Bhawan have been set up for the administration of the precautionary (booster) doses of Covishield and Covaxin.

Jain added that the ongoing 75-day Amrit Mahotsav campaign has picked up the pace, with the district seeing more than 20,90,024 doses for Covid19 being administered. Massive awareness campaigns have enhanced the mass awareness regarding precautionary doses. Over 10 lakh citizens are administered the first dose while over 9 lakh beneficiaries have taken the second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.