Guna: District panchayat president visits flood-affected areas

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): District panchayat president Arvind Dhakad on Wednesday undertook a visit to the flood-affected areas of Raghogarh block in Guna district. Excessive rains have caused floods in the region, destroying bridges, roads and infrastructure.

Devastating effects of floods have been witnessed in Mansakhedi Village as well. The flooding water has damaged the culvert built on the main road. Owing to which, Dhakad rode on a tractor to reach the flood-affected areas.

Dhakad gave a patient hearing to the problems of villagers and assured them that full assistance would be provided to them. Local villagers said that they are facing the brunt in the aftermath of the flood situation. On which, Dhakad assured them to provide all necessary help from the district administration.

The topmost priority would be given to the restoration of sanitation, drinking water and electricity supply in the region in order to mitigate the sufferings of the people affected by the flood.

He also reviewed the arrangements being made by the district administration. He also promised to impress upon the concerned officials to speedily initiate restoration work in the flood-affected in an exigent manner. He also visited Kishangarh, Badalgarh, Gangapura, Barasat, Daulatpura and Raghunathpura villages.