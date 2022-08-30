e-Paper Get App

Guna: Young woman dies in hospital, family cries, creates ruckus

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman died during treatment at District Hospital in Guna, on Monday following which the kin of the patient created a ruckus on the premises of the hospital alleging medical negligence on part of the doctors.

As per further information, the deceased who has been identified as Pooja Raghuwanshi, (26), was referred to the district hospital from the health centre in Myana at 7 am on Monday. Despite her serious condition, she was kept in the medical wing where she succumbed after an hour.

Following her death, family members could be seen damaging the hospital property and roughing up the staff and nurses. Husband Sanjeev Raghuwanshi was also seen attacking nurses with an IV stand. They alleged that she had died due to negligence by doctors. On the other hand, the hospital management refuted allegations of any kind of negligence on the part of doctors. Sanjeev Raghuwanshi alleged that despite the patient’s serious condition, doctors did not pay heed which led to her death. The allegations are a matter of investigation. No case has been registered in this regard.

