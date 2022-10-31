Guna: Collector orders fine on tractor owner

Guna: District collector Frank Noble A has given instruction to impose a fine of Rs 15,619 and Rs 1,000 as composition amount against a tractor-trolley owner for carrying out illegal transportation of sand mined from the river bank.

As per report of the mineral officer, during a surprise check on Aaron-Raghogarh Road in Aaron village, a tractor-trolley (registration number MP 08 AC 3342) was intercepted while transporting 4.30 cubic metre sand. On which, the mineral officer served a show cause notice to the tractor owner. Taking cognisance into the matter, the collector gave instructions to the mineral officer to impose a fine of Rs 15,619 and composition amount of Rs 1k against Nisar Khan, a resident of Bidauria village, Raghogarh tehsil of Guna district (tractor owner) and confiscate the vehicle at Raghogarh police station. The collector also sought to prevent illegal sand quarry operations carried out by miscreants across the district.