e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreGuna: Atul Patil takes over as C&MD, National Fertilisers Limited

Guna: Atul Patil takes over as C&MD, National Fertilisers Limited

A science graduate from Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, Patil holds an MBA (Master in Business Administration) in marketing & personnel management from Shivaji University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 11:11 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Atul B. Patil, Director (Marketing) has taken over the additional charge of C&MD, National Fertilisers Limited. Patil has over 32 years of work experience in marketing and personnel management in the fertiliser industry.

A science graduate from Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, Patil holds an MBA (Master in Business Administration) in marketing & personnel management from Shivaji University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra. As director (Marketing), NFL, Patil has the credit of achieving the best-ever Q1 sale of NFL products in the financial year 2022-23.

NFL operates five gas-based ammonia-urea plants in India with a production capacity of 36 lakh MT of urea beside one 13 Lakh MT JV plant of RFCL in Telangana. NFL markets around 60 lakh MT of total fertilisers through its pan-India marketing network and commands a market share of 19.5% of urea in the country. Other than fertilisers, NFL also produces and markets various agri inputs including seeds, agro chemicals and a number of industrial products.

Read Also
Guna: District panchayat president visits flood-affected areas
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mandsaur: 'State government committed to educational upliftment of tribals'

Mandsaur: 'State government committed to educational upliftment of tribals'

Guna: Congress boycotts oath ceremony of Madhusudangarh City Council

Guna: Congress boycotts oath ceremony of Madhusudangarh City Council

Kukshi: Paryushan Parv ends with grand procession

Kukshi: Paryushan Parv ends with grand procession

Dhar: Self-defence training programme for girls at tourist places starts

Dhar: Self-defence training programme for girls at tourist places starts

Guna: Atul Patil takes over as C&MD, National Fertilisers Limited

Guna: Atul Patil takes over as C&MD, National Fertilisers Limited