Guna: Accused held in 18-month-old fraud case

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A man wanted in connection with one-and-a-half-year-old fraud case in Guna was arrested on Monday. The accused identified as Arun Narang was arrested from his native place New Delhi after a local trader lodged a police complaint against him.

Complainant Mahendra Raghuvanshi, 36, of Shiv Colony, Heerabagh, Guna lodged a complaint against Narang and Randheer Kumar Priyadarshi of Ranchi, Jharkhand with Kotwali police, Guna.

In his complaint, Raghuvanshi said that accused was absconding after luring him of Rs 27 lakh on the promise of more profit by selling tablet phone.

Raghuvanshi said that manager of Guna branch of Basic First Learning OPC Private Ltd of Ranchi Hemant Acharya has offered him huge profit by selling tablet phones for online education of children.

He further said that Acharya asked companyís Bhopal branch manager Pravesh Dubey, Delhi office chief Aruna Narang and company MD Randhir Kumar Priyadarshi to meet Raghuvanshi.

All of them agreed to sell tablet phones, saying that they would make huge profit in less time. They asked Raghuvanshi to deposit money so that they could send tablet phones to him. He was asked to deposit money in two to three steps totalling around Rs 26,71,495.

However, no tablet phone was given to him by the company. Besides, he was unable to contact them on phone numbers provided by them.

Thus Randhir Kumar Priyadarshi, MD of Basic First Learning OPC Private Limited, Ranchi, Jharkhand, manager of Guna branch Hemant Acharya of Isagarh, Ashoknagar district, manager of Bhopal branch Pravesh Dubey of Bhopal and head of Delhi office Arun Narang, a resident of Delhi embezzled the money.

Based on complaint filed by Raghuvanshi, a case was registered against accused under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 09:50 PM IST