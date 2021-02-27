Guna: 30 bigha government land freed of encroachments under anti-mafia drive

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): As part of an ongoing drive against those who involved in the anti-social activities, a team of district administration and police department freed about 30 bighas of government on Saturday morning.

The drive was carried out at Gangapur Awan under Raghogarh tehsil of Guna district and it was led by Raghogarh sub-divisional officer (revenue) Akshay Tamrawal. Though the actual cost of land is yet to be disclosed, it is expected to be in crores.

An intensive drive against land mafia, drug mafia, liquor mafia, food adulteration, mineral mafia is on in Guna district as per instructions of state government. As part of drive, the

team conducted a land survey on khasara no 1150/1/1 / and found that land mafia member Gajendra Singh encroached upon 6.650 hectares of land.

The team deployed heavy machinery and demolished all the encroachments on the land. After demolition, team fenced the land and put up a board indicating it as a government land to avoid further encroachment.