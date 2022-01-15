Guna: 1 constable sacked, increment of 3 others withheld for leaving EVM Room unattended

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra terminated constable Neeraj Joshi alias Tony from service for misuse of the powers given to him questioning his integrity towards the police department.

Head constables Bhagwan Singh and Sitaram Verma along with constables Kailash Mogia and Neeraj Joshi were deployed for the security of EVM Room at collectorate on the night of February 5, 2021 and February 6, 2021. They were found absent during the duty hours without prior information. Thereafter, a video of Joshi firing government INSAS rifle in air and declaring himself a rebel, surfaced on social media.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Mishra took statutory action against them and directed the gazetted officer of the police department to probe the matter. Probe revealed that the allegations against the accused were true. Joshi was given an opportunity to present his side but he did not appear before the court.

Mishra dismissed Joshi considering the nature of the act as serious and unforgivable. The other three accused have been punished with the penalty of withholding one increment of pay cumulatively.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10:44 PM IST