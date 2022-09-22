GSTR-3B: Levy of late fees after due date will be abolished

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tax consultants of the city have demanded that the levy of late fees and interest on filing of GSTR-3B even after the due date 20/22 of the subsequent month should be done away with. Very often, the due date falls on a public holiday or on a Sunday. In such a case, the returns could be submitted only on the next day.

Office-bearers of the Tax Practitioners’ Assocation (TPA), an apex representative body of practising CAs, tax consultants and advocates of the city, put forward the demand in this regard in a representation submitted to state GST commissioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav on Wednesday.

The representation has been submitted in response to suggestions sought by the Centre following release of a concept paper on the GST portal. At the last meeting of the GST Council held on June 28 and 29 this year, it was decided that, in the light of completion of 5 years of roll-out of the GST regime, suggestions from tax consultants and the public would be sought for possible changes to the law and return filing process. For this, the Centre has uploaded the concept paper on GST portal, too.

Krishna Garg (secretary, CGST) of the TPA said, “Today, we submitted our representation to SGST commissioner Jatav by offering suggestions to make GST people-friendly.” Garg said that TPA members had gone through the concept paper prepared for possible comprehensive changes in form GSTR-3B. Careful consideration and due deliberations were made on the concept paper.

“Our suggestion is that the original designed process of filing GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3B may be introduced, which will save time for all taxpayers and accounting professionals from various reconciliations. It’s worthwhile mentioning that GSTC has kept GSTR-2 only in abeyance and hasn’t abandoned it. The last date of filing of GSTR-1 is the 11th day of the subsequent month. In case GSTR-1 is filed in the period 12th to 19th of the month, the input tax credit (ITC) isn’t available to the buyer. In such cases, GSTR-3B may have a table and a mechanism wherein, if the supplier files his returns subsequent to the 11th day but before the 19th day of the month, the buyer may avail of ITC. Through the suggestions, the TPA attempted to achieve the goal of ‘ease of doing business’,’ Garg said.