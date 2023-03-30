Governor’s mantra to medical students: Treat patients as your relatives

Governor Mangu Bhai Patel addresses valedictory function of One week for nation programme in Indore on Wednesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangu Bhai Patel appreciated medical students from across the country who served tribals for a week in Jhabua under Ek Saptah Desh Ke Naam (One week for the country) programme.

Speaking at valedictory function of the programme held at Ravindra Natya Grih on Wednesday, the governor said that week-long stay in forest area serving tribals would help them look at life anew. He also commended institutions that organised the event.

RSS leaders, including Central Zone chief Ashok Sohni, West Zone chief Dr. Jayantibhai Bhadesia, Dr. Ashok Khandelwal, Dr. Rajesh Pawar, Dr. Kiran Alhat and Dr. Aarti Rojekar were also present on the stage.

The Governor said, “Doctors should achieve perfection in life with the spirit of service. If you see a patient coming to your place, you should treat them as your relatives. See the image of mother, father, brother and sister in them. Try to develop this vision.”

He said that unique confluence of education and service was witnessed in Sevankur Bharat programme. The 300 medical students, who stayed in Jhabua for a week and provided service, care and treatment to villagers under the guidance of Sivaganga Sanstha, deserve appreciation, he added.

Reminiscing about the past, the Governor said that visited Jhabua to attend Halma programme – a wonderful and pious tradition of contributing towards one's land. He stressed on the need of creating mass awareness on sickle cell anaemia prevalent in tribal area.

Patel said that as Madhy Pradesh Governor he had been working towards creating mass awareness and eradicating the disease. “All universities of the state are playing a role in creating awareness on sickle cell anaemia by adopting five villages each and identifying patients,” he added.