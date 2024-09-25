Government Launches Farmer Registry Initiative In MP, Aims For Unique Farmer IDs To Enhance Benefits & Transparency

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the instructions of the Government of India, the making of ‘Farmer Registry’ has started in the district as an important initiative for the farmers of the district. Under the initiative, a unique Farmer ID will be created for each farmer. Its purpose is to keep the identity and information of the farmer safe. The Farmer Registry Implementation Campaign is to be completed by 30th November, so that from the month of December, farmers will be able to get the benefit of PM Kisan Yojana only through Farmer ID.

Also, in future, other departmental schemes of the government will be implemented with transparency. The implementation of Farmer Registry is to be done through the portal https://mpfr.agristack.gov.in (for Patwari, local youth and farmers), mobile app-‘Farmer Registry MP’ (for farmers) mobile app- ‘Farmer Sahayak MP APP’ (for local youth). Bucketing work is being completed on the basis of land records data. With this, information about the land held by a farmer in a village will be available online. Farmer registry will be prepared using these buckets in the state and if necessary, the account and land owner can be selected by selecting the district, tehsil, village.

Using this app and portal, e-KYC proceedings will be completed by linking all the accounts of the farmer, in which the consent of the farmer will be obtained electronically. Farmer ID of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiaries will be generated on a priority basis. Khasra, mobile number, Aadhaar number, e-KYC details of each account holder will be recorded in the Farmer Registry. In case of change in land records, the information in the Farmer Registry will be automatically updated.

In the digital crop survey, information about the crop recorded in each Khasra will be available in a consolidated form. Farmer registry can be made by paying the prescribed fee by the landholder through the Common Service Centre. The work of creating farmer registry will be done as a campaign by the local youth identified for digital crop survey, for this the amount will be paid to the local youth in the bank account linked to Aadhaar.