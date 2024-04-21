Goof Up In Surgery Practical Marks @ MGM: Medical College Rectifies Blunder, Sends Revised Result To MPMSU

MGM medical College, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fixing the facts right, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has sent revised result of surgery practical exam of MBBS final year students to Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University for new results.

The medical college has sent the revised result to the university after getting it signed by all examiners, including external ones from Jamnagar and Jaipur. The college sent a medico by air to get revised results signed by them.

Now, the matter would be put before the university’s Board of Examination and final results would be issued only after getting its final nod.

“Fixing the error, we have sent the revised result to the university. We are expecting the change in result in next couple of days,” Dr Manish Kaushal, HoD Surgery, MGM Medical College, told media.

The medical college authorities sped up the process after agitating MBBS students threatened to commit mass suicide.

The medical college authorities swung into action after the final years MBBS students, who failed their surgery practical exam, threatened to commit mass suicide alleging delay by the college administration in rectifying the under-marking blunder.

The goof up was done by one of the examiners who had evaluated students from total 10 marks in place of 60 marks. Moreover, the responsible clerk who uploaded the marks missed to multiply the given marks with the whole of six and the examiners too failed to catch the blunder before submitting the marks to the university.