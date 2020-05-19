Good news for foodies in Indore: Get namkeen, dressed chicken, eggs through online booking

Finally, there's some good news for the foodies of the Covid-hit city. If non veggie people are tired with dal chawal and biscuits for snacks... this may be a bit of tasty news. From namkeen to dressed chicken and eggs... you name it and get it!

Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh gave his nod for door-to-door supply of namkeen in the city, which is reeling under lockdown from March 25.

How to get the stuff: Order on telephone or online. Instructions have been given to all the empanelled agencies that they will not open their outlets and send orders from the preparation site itself. Social distancing at preparation sites and instructions and rules issued from time-to-time will have to be followed. In this regard, orders have been issued by Collector and District Magistrate Singh regarding exemption under Section 144.

Who all will supply: Apna Sweets, Jain Sweets Bhandar, Uttam Bhoga, Ahimsa Food, Jai Ambe Food, Pratham Food, Aggarwal Sweets, Prakash Namkeen, Mahaveer Seva Bhandar, Jain Sweets Bhandar Jain Food and Namkeen, Decent Test Food Products , AMB Food Products, Udaan Food Products, Famous Maheshwari Namkeen, Shankar Namkeen Pratisthan, Carey On Food, Jai Foods, Jain Shree Marketing, Dolat Seva Bhandar, Muskan Food products have been allowed to home deliver namkeen.

Egg and Dressed Chicken

Collector Singh has also okayed door-to-door supply of eggs and dressed chicken. Agencies which have been allowed will supply eggs, chicken through online and phone bookings. No agency or farmers will be allowed to open their shops/units. Those allowed include Trilok Poultry, Egg More Poultry, Highness Poultry, Sameer Poultry, Ruby Poultry, Simran Cousins Private Limited, Simran Foods Private Limited and Gori Poultry Products.