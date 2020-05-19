Indore based mechanical engineer develops UV-chamber to disinfect gadgets and goods

Necessity is the mother of invention. A city’s mechanical engineer proved it once again as he developed a UV-sterilizing chamber for sanitizing essentials, with the available reusable items at home. The pandemic has made people more hygiene conscious where they are not only keeping an eye on sanitizing body but every good they are coming in contact with.

The chamber can disinfect vegetables, fruits, bread, car or bike key, glares, masks and all plastic and metal items within 25-30 minutes.

“Sanitizer has become an essential part of our life in the present pandemic era. However, people can easily sanitize their hands through liquid sanitizer but sanitizing electronic gadgets, keys, grocery packets etc has become a tough task for all,” said engineer Deepak Aurora.

The 38-year-old engineer cum businessman was ideated after witnessing the same struggle at his home as his family members had to put the groceries for sanitization at least 24 hours post receiving.