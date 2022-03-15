Golu murder case: Valmiki community takes out candle march, demands speedy arrest of accused

Rajgarh/Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of Valmiki community members and locals took out a candle march in remembrance of a 33-year-old Bhupendra alias Golu, son of Kishore Jhunje, who was shot dead on Friday late evening.

Demanding justice to Bhupendra and immediate arrest of all those who were involved in the crime, community members took out a procession from different places in the village and it culminated at Gandhi Square. The candle march was led by the deceased's wife and his two daughters. Hundreds of social workers participated in the march.

Earlier, in the morning Akhil Bhartiya Balai Samaj national president Manoj Parmar condemned the incident. He met local police officials and expressed his concern. He said that even four days after the incident, police have yet to arrest all those who were involved in the crime.

On Friday late evening, Bhupendra alias Golu, son of Kishore Jhunje was shot-dead over old enmity in Rajgarh village. Police have registered a case against seven persons and arrested two of them, while the search for others is going on, said Sardarpur sub-divisional officer (police) Ramsingh Meda.

According to information, the accused first pelted stones on Bhupendra and later shot him to death. After the incident, he was taken to a private hospital in Rajgarh and was later referred to the Community Health Center in Sardarpur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The seven persons booked in the case include Vikash, a resident of Lal Darwaja, Rajgarh, Chandan Masar, a resident of Dattigaon and Ankit alias Manjar Rathore, a resident of Rajendra Colony, Rajgarh and four others of whom Vikas and Ankit have been arrested.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:55 PM IST