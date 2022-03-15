e-Paper Get App
Indore: MPHRC serves notice to cops for beating up a naked man

MPHRC chairman justice Narendra Jain has sought a reply from the police commissioner in 10 days, an official of the commission said.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognisance of the incident of some police personnel beating up a naked man in the Heera Nagar police station area, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has served a notice to the police seeking an explanation for the incident on Monday.

MPHRC chairman justice Narendra Jain has sought a reply from the police commissioner in 10 days, an official of the commission said.

The ASI and two constables who were allegedly involved in kicking and dragging the man were suspended by the commissioner of police after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the Hira Nagar area in Indore after the police received information that two men had removed their clothes under the influence of alcohol and were creating a ruckus. One of the two abused a policeman and held his baton, due to which the police personnel lost their cool, a police officer said.

