Indore: Chordia elected chairman of the CII-Western region

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sunil Chordia, chairman and managing director of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, Pithampur, has been elected as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Western region for 2022-’23. Chordia’s name was announced at the first meeting of the reconstituted Western Regional Council.

With trading experience of almost 4 years and a science-management education background, he started Rajratan Global Wire Ltd in 1991, a steel wire manufacturing facility, technically complex value-added steel production, in Pithampur, and, in less than two decades, he built a market leader in the tyre bead wire industry.

Today, Rajratan is India’s leading tyre bead wire manufacturer, Asia’s second-largest and globally among the Top 5 manufacturers.

Chordia has a long association with CII since 2005. He is a past chairman of the CII-Madhya Pradesh Chapter (2006). Since then, he has held various positions in the Western region, the latest being co-chair, International Trade & Investments for 2020-’21.

He played an active role as president and board member of the Indore Management Association. He contributed immensely as a past chairman of the Steel Wire Manufacturers’ Association of India and an active participant in the executive council.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:36 AM IST